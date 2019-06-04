Liam Sharp

The Green Lantern #8 Cover by Liam Sharp
Green Lantern team Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp review their wild year on the book
Ernie Estrella
Jun 4, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Liam Sharp
Tag: comic previews
Tag: The Green Lantern
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Grant Morrison

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: comic previews
The secret behind The Green Lantern's Sharp-looking art
Ernie Estrella
Dec 5, 2018
The Green Lantern 2 Cover Unlettered
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Comics
Tag: The Green Lantern
Tag: Green Lantern
The Green Lantern challenges Grant Morrison to find common ground with Hal Jordan
Ernie Estrella Tara Bennett
Oct 3, 2018
The Green Lantern Interior Page 1
Tag: Comics
Tag: The Green Lantern
Tag: Green Lantern
Tag: Comics
Tag: Green Lantern
Tag: The Green Lantern
Grant Morrison will relaunch DC's Green Lantern this fall with a 'police procedural' approach to Hal Jordan
Matthew Jackson
Jul 19, 2018
Green_Lantern_Corps_0.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Green Lantern
Tag: The Green Lantern
Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Batman
Exclusive preview: The Brave and the Bold #4 sends Batman and Wonder Woman deeper into a fantasy kingdom
Blair Marnell
May 11, 2018
The Brave and the Bold #4 Hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Batman