Tag: alfred hitchcock
Tag: stanley kubrick
Tag: The Shining
Tag: Steven Spielberg
Tag: National Film Registry

Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: cinderella
WIRE Buzz: Cinderella rides into Library of Congress; Hamill is a Force Ghost in Episode IX; more
Josh Weiss
Jun 21, 2019
Cinderella
Tag: Movies
Tag: National Film Registry
Tag: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park and The Shining added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry for preservation
Josh Weiss
Dec 12, 2018
Jurassic Park Sam Neill Laura Dern Richard Attenborough
Tag: Games
Tag: video games
Tag: gaming
The Library of Congress levels up, makes it easier to preserve culturally important video games
Josh Weiss
Oct 26, 2018
PlayStation Controller video games
Tag: Comics
Tag: Library of Congress
Tag: Mickey Mouse
The Library of Congress just received its biggest donation of comic books ever
Brian Silliman
May 31, 2018
Plane-Crazy
