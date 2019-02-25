Life After Flash

Life After Flash documentary
Exclusive: Stan Lee on Flash Gordon's superhero status in 'Life After Flash' documentary
Christian Long
Feb 25, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Life After Flash
Tag: Flash Gordon
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Sam J. Jones
Tag: Fantastic Fest
Tag: Fantastic Fest 2018

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Fantastic Fest
Tag: Flash Gordon
Fantastic Fest: Flash Gordon star Sam J. Jones gives an update on a possible sequel
Christian Long
Sep 27, 2018
Flash Gordon Sam J. Jones
Tag: Movies
Tag: Fantastic Fest
Tag: Flash Gordon
Tag: Movies
Tag: Life After Flash
Tag: Brian Blessed
Exclusive: Brian Blessed talks about his love of Flash Gordon in clip of documentary Life After Flash
Carol Pinchefsky
Dec 8, 2017
brianblessed.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Life After Flash
Tag: Brian Blessed
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Flash Gordon
Flash Gordon star Sam Jones looks back on the film, his career mistakes, and personal triumphs
Carol Pinchefsky
Nov 8, 2017
lifeafterflash.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Flash Gordon