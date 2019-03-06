lily collins

Tolkien
Dragons, fellowships, and war collide in full trailer for Tolkien biopic
Josh Weiss
Mar 6, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in lily collins
Tag: Tolkien
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Tag: Nicholas Hoult
Tag: Middle-earth
Tag: J.R.R. Tolkien

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Tolkien
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
The Lord of the Rings begins to take shape in first trailer for J.R.R. Tolkien biopic
Josh Weiss
Feb 12, 2019
J.R.R. Tolkien biopic Nicholas Hoult
Tag: Movies
Tag: Tolkien
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Tag: evil dead
Tag: lily collins
Is Evil Dead cursed? Remake loses star just weeks after casting her
Don Kaye
Dec 16, 2012
lilycollins.jpg
Tag: evil dead
Tag: lily collins