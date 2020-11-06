lizards

skink
Some lizards that evolved to lose their legs eerily re-evolved them
Elizabeth Rayne
Trending on SYFY WIRE in lizards
Tag: biology
Tag: genetics
Tag: DNA
Tag: evolution
Tag: Extinction

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Robotics
Tag: robots
Speedy new amphibious robot patterned after the movements of lizards and roaches
Jeff Spry
Nov 6, 2020
robot 1
Tag: Science
Tag: Robotics
Tag: robots
Tag: Science
Tag: lizards
Tag: Extinction
Rare Madagascar chameleon makes a Rip Van Winkle-like reappearance after 100 years
Jeff Spry
Nov 5, 2020
lizard 1
Tag: Science
Tag: lizards
Tag: Extinction
Tag: Science
Tag: biology
Tag: genetics
An ancient dinosaur relative is also related to humans—and its DNA may hold the secret to living longer
Elizabeth Rayne
Aug 9, 2020
The Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man
Tag: Science
Tag: biology
Tag: genetics
Tag: Science
Tag: lizards
Tag: Dragon
Smaug has another newly discovered lizard relative lurking outside of Middle-Earth
Elizabeth Rayne
Jun 29, 2020
Smaug
Tag: Science
Tag: lizards
Tag: Dragon