Kazuo Koike, manga writer/artist known for Lone Wolf and Cub, dies at 82
Josh Weiss
Apr 19, 2019
Se7en scribe Andrew Kevin Walker to adapt Lone Wolf and Cub manga series
Jeff Spry
Oct 17, 2017
Lone Wolf and Cub is the latest classic manga to get a live-action English remake
Nathalie Caron
Jun 28, 2016
Lone-Wolf-and-Cub-movie.jpg
