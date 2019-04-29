Lorraine Toussaint

Into the Badlands 308, Cressida
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Lorraine Toussaint on Cressida's power in 'Requiem for the Fallen'
Carly Lane
Apr 29, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Lorraine Toussaint
Tag: Into the Badlands
Tag: Interviews

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Cursed
Casting: Katherine Langford to lead Frank Miller's Cursed; Scary Stories adds three including Dean Norris
Brian Silliman
Sep 12, 2018
Katherine_Langford
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Cursed