Luke Tennie

DEADLY CLASS -- "Reagan Youth" Episode 100
Meet the teen assassins of Deadly Class
Heather Mason
Jan 10, 2019
WATCH: Deadly Class cast doles out superlatives
Jackie Jennings
Jan 8, 2019
Deadly Cast 2 Hero Image
WATCH: Deadly Class cast talks Rick Remender's huge influence on new TV series
Jackie Jennings
Jan 7, 2019
Deadly Class Cast Hero Image
WATCH SDCC: Deadly Class cast and creator on bringing the comic to life
Tara Bennett
Jul 22, 2018
Deadly Class Comic-Con
