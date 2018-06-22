Mace Windu

MaceWinduWallpaperV2.jpg
You won’t believe how long Samuel L. Jackson worked to perfect that Mace Windu/Palpatine lightsaber battle
Adam Pockross
Jun 22, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Mace Windu
Tag: lightsabers
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Samuel L. Jackson

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Mace Windu
Tag: Star Wars
Mace Windu draws his purple lightsaber in new Marvel comic series
Matthew Funk
May 18, 2017
000_66.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Mace Windu
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Videos
Tag: 28 days of heroes
Tag: black history month
Watch: We honor Mace Windu for Black History Month's 28 Days of Heroes
Toccara Castleman Trent Moore
Feb 12, 2017
samuel-l-jackson-mace-windu.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: 28 days of heroes
Tag: black history month
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Mace Windu
This famous rapper was very nearly a Jedi in the Star Wars prequels
Dany Roth
Jan 6, 2014
Mace_Windu_Jedi_Council_TPM.png
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Mace Windu