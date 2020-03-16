machine learning

robot 1
Game-playing robot aids human interaction by admitting mistakes
Jeff Spry
Mar 16, 2020
A bot wrote a believable Lord of the Rings scene, and now developers are scared of its power
Benjamin Bullard
Feb 15, 2019
Just like humans, AI is learning to cheat its way to video game high scores
Benjamin Bullard
Nov 13, 2018
Study finds AI can develop prejudices using mob mentality
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 7, 2018
How AI could change Hollywood for the better (or worse)
Josh Grossberg
Jul 5, 2018
