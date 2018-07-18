Maggie Gyllenhaal

racheldawes1
The trouble with Rachel Dawes
Sara Century
Jul 18, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Maggie Gyllenhaal
Tag: opinion
Tag: batman begins
Tag: The Dark Knight
Tag: Christopher Nolan

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Kat Barrell
Objects in Space 5/25/18: Take on the night
Carly Lane
May 25, 2018
lake_placid_legacy.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Kat Barrell
Tag: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Tag: Maggie Smith
Cast of Nanny McPhee sequel fills out
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
nanny_mcphee_1.JPG
Tag: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Tag: Maggie Smith