Maggie Smith

hp_press_michaelgambon_dumbledore_02.png
Harry Potter's Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, and more are reprising their roles for Hogwarts Mystery game
Josh Weiss
Apr 5, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Stan Lee
December 28 in Sci-Fi History: Happy 95th, Stan Lee
Zac Hug
Dec 28, 2017
stan_lee_hero_01.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Stan Lee
Tag: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Tag: Maggie Smith
Cast of Nanny McPhee sequel fills out
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
nanny_mcphee_1.JPG
Tag: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Tag: Maggie Smith