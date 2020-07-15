Magic School Bus

Joanna Cole photo_Photo credit Annabelle Helms
Magic School Bus author Joanna Cole dies at 75
James Comtois
Jul 15, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Interviews
Tag: lists
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Magic School Bus
Tag: Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
WIRE Buzz: Psych 2 trailer; Elizabeth Banks leads Magic School Bus movie; Initiation horror
Jacob Oller
Jun 25, 2020
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
Tag: Movies
Tag: Magic School Bus
Tag: Psych 2: Lassie Come Home