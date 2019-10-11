Maniac Cop

Maniac Cop 1988
WIRE Buzz: Nicolas Winding Refn resurrects Maniac Cop; Avengers: Damage Control VR trailer; more
Christian Long
Oct 11, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Related tags