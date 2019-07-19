Marc Singer

V 1983
V movie not dead yet, original creator Kenneth Johnson reveals at SDCC
Jacob Oller
Jul 19, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Marc Singer
Tag: CONS
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Tag: V
Tag: SDCC 2019
Tag: lists

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: opinion
Tag: The Beastmaster
35 reasons to celebrate The Beastmaster's 35th anniversary
Adam Pockross
Aug 21, 2017
the beastmaster
Tag: Movies
Tag: opinion
Tag: The Beastmaster
Tag: Jane Badler
Tag: Marc Singer
Original freedom fighter Marc Singer returns for V's second season
Nathalie Caron
Dec 14, 2012
MarcSingerV112910.jpg
Tag: Jane Badler
Tag: Marc Singer
Tag: Marc Singer
Tag: V
Why original V star Marc Singer thinks the time is right for the remake
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
V_series_Baccarin_screen.jpg
Tag: Marc Singer
Tag: V