Marcus Nispel

Fridaythe13th_Nispel.jpg
Director Marcus Nispel reveals the secrets of Pod and Conception
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion
Tag: Marcus Nispel
Friday the 13th helmer Marcus Nispel boards Demeter
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Demeter.jpg
Tag: Marcus Nispel