Margaret Stohl

The Life of Captain Marvel #5
Captain Marvel gets a Superman-esque retcon to her origin story in latest issue from Margaret Stohl
Josh Weiss
Oct 17, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: the mighty captain marvel
Tag: Margaret Stohl
Exclusive: Mighty Captain Marvel soars into action with Margaret Stohl and Japanese Breakfast
Tricia Ennis
Mar 28, 2017
IMG_8911.JPG
Tag: Comics
Tag: the mighty captain marvel
Tag: Margaret Stohl
Tag: Comics
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Margaret Stohl
Carol Danvers is the biggest hero in the world in first look at Mighty Captain Marvel
Trent Moore
Dec 16, 2016
The_Mighty_Captain_Marvel_Siqueira_Variant_0.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Margaret Stohl
Tag: Videos
Tag: New York Comic Con 2016
Tag: NYCC 2016
Badass Margaret Stohl talks Black Widow, Captain Marvel, and advice for breaking into comics
Cher Martinetti
Oct 14, 2016
Screen_Shot_2016-10-14_at_11.43.06_AM.png
Tag: Videos
Tag: New York Comic Con 2016
Tag: NYCC 2016