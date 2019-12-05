Marianne Jean-Baptiste

In Fabric
In Fabric's Marianne Jean-Baptiste on playing a lonely romantic and the clothing that last tempted her
Carly Lane
Dec 5, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: In Fabric
A killer dress becomes a literal killer in first trailer for 'In Fabric'
Josh Weiss
May 29, 2019
In Fabric trailer
Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: In Fabric