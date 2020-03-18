Marie Severin

Swamp Thing #115
The women colorists who helped define superhero comics
Sara Century
Mar 18, 2020
Forgotten Women of Genre: Marie Severin
Sara Century
Mar 10, 2019
marie severin
5 Spider-Woman stories you need to catch in your web
Sara Century
Sep 13, 2018
swhero
Marie Severin remembered: Bronze Age artist Bob Larkin pays tribute to ‘fantastic’ Spider-Woman co-creator
Rich Sands Mike Avila
Aug 30, 2018
IMG_0921
Longtime Marvel artist and Spider-Woman co-creator Marie Severin dies at 89, leaving behind a groundbreaking legacy
Rich Sands
Aug 30, 2018
304265._SX1280_QL80_TTD_
