Marjorie Liu

Watchmen
The Harvey Awards announce its roster of 2018 winners at NYCC
Christian Long
Oct 6, 2018
Monstress, Black Panther, and Black Bolt win big at the 2018 Eisner Awards
Brian Silliman
Jul 21, 2018
image_monstress_cover_14.jpg
Marjorie Liu's Monstress: the beauty, the magic, and the horror
Afiya Augustine
Feb 12, 2018
Monstress Cover Art
