Mark Consuelos

Riverdale, Hiram Lodge
Riverdale's Mark Consuelos explains Hiram's hatred for Archie and that Gargoyle King theory
Bryan Cairns
Dec 12, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Mark Consuelos
Tag: Riverdale
Tag: casting
Tag: casting news
Tag: Watchmen
Tag: Alan Moore

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: casting
Tag: casting news
Casting: Mark Consuelos’ wife to play his mistress in Riverdale, James Wolk watches the Watchmen
James Comtois
Nov 7, 2018
Riverdale-cast.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: casting
Tag: casting news
Tag: Riverdale
Tag: Mark Consuelos
Riverdale casts Veronica's dad Hiram Lodge for Season 2
Nathalie Caron
Apr 26, 2017
Mark-Consuelos-Pitch.jpg
Tag: Riverdale
Tag: Mark Consuelos