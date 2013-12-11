Mark Pellegrino

tomorrow_people_mark_pellegrino_a_l.jpg
Mark Pellegrino teases what's next after Tomorrow People's shocking twist
Trent Moore
Dec 11, 2013
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Mark Pellegrino
Tag: Supernatural
Tag: Misha Collins
Tag: Lucifer
Tag: Jensen Ackles
Tag: Jared Padalecki

Related tags

Tag: Mark Pellegrino
Tag: revolution
3 actors are about to turn Revolution into a Supernatural reunion
Krystal Clark
Dec 17, 2012
Mark_Pelligrino_revolution.jpg
Tag: Mark Pellegrino
Tag: revolution
Tag: Jared Padalecki
Tag: Jensen Ackles
Why Supernatural's 'Lucifer' says he's really the good guy
Kathie Huddleston
Dec 14, 2012
Supernatural_Pellegrino_Lucifer_2.jpg
Tag: Jared Padalecki
Tag: Jensen Ackles