Mark Verheiden

Swamp Thing DC Universe
DC Universe's Swamp Thing surfaces the human side of special effects
Andrea Ayres
May 30, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Swamp Thing
Tag: DC Universe
Swamp Thing cast and crew reveal the hope at the heart of the show's horror
Tara Bennett
May 18, 2019
Swamp Thing Screening
Tag: TV
Tag: Swamp Thing
Tag: DC Universe
Tag: Mark Verheiden
Battlestar writer Mark Verheiden to pen sci-fi film Quartermain
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
battlestargalactica_olmosOdonnell_413_0.jpg
Tag: Mark Verheiden