Marley Zarcone

Shade The Changing Woman #5 Hero Image
Cecil Castellucci and Marley Zarcone look back and say goodbye (for now) to Shade, the Changing Woman
Ernie Estrella
Aug 15, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Marley Zarcone
Tag: Shade The Changing Girl
Tag: Young Animal
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: DC Comics

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: shade
Cecil Castellucci and Marley Zarcone talk Shade, the Changing Girl
Tirhakah Love
Feb 28, 2018
shade_the_changing_girl_hero_01.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: shade
Tag: Science
Tag: Shade The Changing Girl
Tag: Cecil Castellucci
Let's go mad about Shade, The Changing Girl with Cecil Castellucci and Marley Zarcone
Ernie Estrella
Aug 7, 2017
ShadeLotay.jpeg
Tag: Science
Tag: Shade The Changing Girl
Tag: Cecil Castellucci