martial arts

Trending on SYFY WIRE in martial arts
Tag: Kill Bill
Tag: opinion
Tag: Uma Thurman
Tag: japanese
Tag: Lucy Liu

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Wu Assassins
Tag: Netflix
Wu Assassin's deadly polite stepdaddy, Byron Mann, is pure fire
Brian Silliman
Aug 12, 2019
Wu Assassins Uncle Six
Tag: TV
Tag: Wu Assassins
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Movies
Tag: WTF Moments
Tag: Hong Kong
WTF Moments: The dude who gets killed in a meat grinder in this Hong Kong cult classic
William Moo
Jul 8, 2019
Riki-Oh
Tag: Movies
Tag: WTF Moments
Tag: Hong Kong
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Kill Bill
Tag: Not Your Shero
Not Your Shero: O-Ren Ishii, Kill Bill's true anti-heroine
Jessica Toomer
Aug 20, 2018
O-Ren-Ishii-Lucy-Liu-Kill-Bill
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Kill Bill
Tag: Not Your Shero
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: martial arts
Exclusive: Stunt master James Mark on his sci-fi martial arts film Kill Order
Kathie Huddleston
Feb 6, 2018
Kill Order
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: martial arts