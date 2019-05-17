Marty McFly

Christopher Lloyd Back to the Future
Back to the Future screenwriter slams DeLorean door on McFly family plot hole
Andrea Ayres
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Marty McFly
Tag: chris pratt
Tag: James Gunn
Tag: Bob Gale
Tag: Back to the Future

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Back to the Future
Tag: Marty McFly
The Back to the Future stage musical is finally ready to take you back in time
Brian Silliman
May 17, 2019
Back to the Future (The Musical)
Tag: Movies
Tag: Back to the Future
Tag: Marty McFly
Tag: Movies
Tag: Back to the Future
Tag: LEGO
This is heavy: Exclusive first look at LEGO's Back to the Future BrickHeadz
Josh Weiss
Apr 12, 2018
41611_prod.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Back to the Future
Tag: LEGO
Tag: Han Solo
Tag: indiana jones
10 killer sci-fi characters who would DESTROY at the Olympics
Evan Hoovler
Dec 14, 2012
OlympicsLead.jpg
Tag: Han Solo
Tag: indiana jones