Marvels

Marvels podcast
WIRE Buzz: Marvels podcast drops trailer, Bond 25 teases character details, more
Josh Weiss
Nov 6, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Marvels
Tag: Alex Ross
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Kurt Busiek
Tag: Interviews
Tag: WIRE Buzz

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Marvels
Tag: Searching
WIRE Buzz: Marvels podcast; Searching sequel; Harvey Awards nominations
Christian Long
Aug 14, 2019
Marvels 1994 Kurt Busiek Alex Ross
Tag: Movies
Tag: Marvels
Tag: Searching
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Marvels
How Marvels broke the superhero comics mold 25 years ago and what's next in the Epilogue
Dana Forsythe
Jul 23, 2019
Marvels #4 (Written by Kurt Busiek, Art by Alex Ross)
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Marvels
Tag: Comics
Tag: Marvels
Tag: Alex Ross
Celebrate Alex Ross' birthday with this exclusive 25th anniversary video for his Marvels miniseries
Jeff Spry
Jan 22, 2019
Marvels Cover Hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: Marvels
Tag: Alex Ross
Tag: Comics
Tag: Batman
Tag: Alex Ross
Wish Alex Ross Happy 47th Birthday with 47 comic book covers
Jeff Spry
Jan 22, 2017
alex-ross-project-superpowers.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Batman
Tag: Alex Ross