Marvel's Agent Carter

Agent-Carter-Season-2-EP-1_22.jpg
Surprise Agent Carter crossover revealed for final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Trent Moore
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Marvel's Agent Carter
Tag: Marvel
Tag: ABC
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: streaming
Tag: Hulu

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Did you catch Cloak and Dagger's Agent Carter and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. connection?
Jacob Oller
Jun 8, 2018
Roxxon Cloak and Dagger
Tag: TV
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tag: TV
Tag: Agent Carter
Tag: Hulu
Agent Carter full series streaming rights land at Hulu
Jacob Oller
Nov 30, 2017
Agent Carter
Tag: TV
Tag: Agent Carter
Tag: Hulu
Tag: Marvel's Agent Carter
Tag: James D'Arcy
Exclusive: Marvel's Agent Carter's James D'Arcy promises season 2 will be the stuff 'that Marvel does the best'
Kathie Huddleston
Jan 19, 2016
Marvel's Agent Carter
Tag: Marvel's Agent Carter
Tag: James D'Arcy
Tag: Marvel's Agent Carter
Tag: Hayley Atwell
Official plot synopses and teaser poster for Agent Carter's two-part premiere
Nathalie Caron
Dec 11, 2014
Agent_Carter_0.jpg
Tag: Marvel's Agent Carter
Tag: Hayley Atwell