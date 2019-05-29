marwan kenzari

A shark attacks in horror sequel to 47 Meters Down
WIRE Buzz: 47 Meters Down sequel uncages trailer; Aladdin’s Jafar joins The Old Guard; more
Benjamin Bullard
May 29, 2019
The full trailer for the live-action Aladdin gives us our first look at Will Smith's genie
Josh Weiss Christian Long
Feb 10, 2019
Aladdin: Dark Horse grants our wish for anthology comic based on Guy Ritchie's live-action remake
Josh Weiss
Jan 4, 2019
Live action Aladdin finds its Jafar; adds SNL alum in new role
Jeff Spry
Aug 4, 2017
