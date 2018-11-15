mary lambert

Trending on SYFY WIRE in mary lambert
Tag: Rachel Talalay
Tag: Female Directors
Tag: Roger Corman
Tag: Horror Movies
Tag: Karyn Kusama

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Netflix
Tag: apple
Development: Netflix falls for The One; Apple wants to make movies; Mermaids are real…scary
Benjamin Bullard
Nov 15, 2018
Rolling in the Deep by Mira Grant
Tag: Movies
Tag: Netflix
Tag: apple
Tag: Movies
Tag: mary lambert
Tag: Female Directors
Original Pet Sematary director Mary Lambert helping restore 1989 Stephen King adaptation
James Comtois
Nov 12, 2018
Pet-Sematary
Tag: Movies
Tag: mary lambert
Tag: Female Directors
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Agnieszka Smoczynska
Tag: Karyn Kusama
For Jason Blum: A list of female filmmakers who've been killing it in horror
Kristy Puchko
Oct 17, 2018
Jennifers Body.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Agnieszka Smoczynska
Tag: Karyn Kusama
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Female Directors
Tag: Horror Movies
Horror sequels and the female director
Sara Century
Jul 27, 2018
screenshot_1107
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Female Directors
Tag: Horror Movies