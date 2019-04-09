Mary Wiseman

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Mary Wiseman
Tag: Yadira Guevara-Prip
Tag: Star Trek: Short Treks
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: CBS All Access

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
A Short Treks character is making the jump to this week's Star Trek: Discovery episode
Brian Silliman
Apr 9, 2019
Star Trek: Discovery- Assembled crew (Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/CBS)
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
Tag: Star Trek
Star Trek: Discovery red carpet: Cast and crew talk Spock, Pike and S2 mysteries
Brian Silliman
Jan 18, 2019
Star Trek Discovery red carpet getty
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Star Trek: Short Treks
Star Trek: Discovery's 'Short Treks' gets a premiere date and a teaser
Brian Silliman
Sep 20, 2018
Short_Treks
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Star Trek: Short Treks