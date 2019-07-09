Mash-ups

Midsommar Will Poulter William Jackson Harper Jack Reynor
Wet Hot American MidSommar mash-up gives us the happy horror ending we deserve
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 9, 2019
Ralph Breaks the Internet directors like Disney Princesses spin-off idea
Donnie Lederer
Mar 4, 2019
Aquaman Fan-Made Hanna Barbera Mash-Up is everything you never knew you needed
Alexis Sottile
Jul 28, 2018
Artist mashes up Toy Story and The Shining into super-creepy images
Matthew Jackson
Aug 21, 2013
Wish upon a Death Star: 21 hilarious Star Wars/Disney mash-ups
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
