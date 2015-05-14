Matt Dillon

Exclusive: Carla Gugino goes through "blood, sweat and tears" for M. Night Shyamalan's Wayward Pines.
Kathie Huddleston
May 14, 2015
Wayward Pines producer: "It's actually nothing like Twin Peaks"
Don Kaye
Apr 10, 2015
Check out the first trailer from producer M. Night Shyamalan's new series Wayward Pines
Nathalie Caron
Mar 19, 2015
