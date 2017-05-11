Matt Frewer

maxmain.jpg
Max Headroom 101: Who, What, When and Where?
Brittany Vincent
May 11, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Matt Frewer
Tag: Max Headroom
Tag: explainer
Tag: Eureka
Tag: The Librarians
Tag: Orphan Black

Related tags

Tag: Max Headroom
Tag: Olympus
Matt Frewer on Olympus, Max Headroom, Orphan Black, and working with giant ants
Tara Bennett
Apr 2, 2015
mattfrewer.jpg
Tag: Max Headroom
Tag: Olympus
Tag: Alice
Tag: Matt Frewer
Find out why Matt Frewer is "mad as a box of frogs" in Alice
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Alice_frewer_scorsone_0.jpg
Tag: Alice
Tag: Matt Frewer
Tag: Eureka
Tag: Joe Morton
Joe Morton directs Eureka (and brings back Matt Frewer)
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
JoeMortonDirects.jpg
Tag: Eureka
Tag: Joe Morton
Tag: Eureka
Tag: Matt Frewer
What's the big surprise behind the return of Eureka's 'Taggart'?
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Eureka_frewer_ferguson_ice.jpg
Tag: Eureka
Tag: Matt Frewer