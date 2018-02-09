Matt Letscher

legends-of-tomorrow-s2-legion-of-doom_.png
Arrowverse star wanted a Legion of Doom sitcom, which could've been amazing
Nathalie Caron
Feb 9, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: The Flash
Tag: The CW
The (original) Reverse-Flash is coming back to The CW’s Flash this season
Trent Moore
Dec 23, 2015
matt-letscher_0.jpg
Tag: The Flash
Tag: The CW
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Matt Letscher
The Flash's latest addition opens up about that shocking Reverse-Flash reveal
Trent Moore
Apr 1, 2015
yF22Ekg.jpg
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Matt Letscher