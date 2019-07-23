Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke
Stranger Things' Maya Hawke hopes Robin fandom translates to real-life empathy
Jacob Oller
Jul 23, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Maya Hawke
Tag: netflix
Tag: Stranger Things

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: Netflix
Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke talks Robin’s pivotal role as Twitter reacts to her big moment
Jacob Oller
Jul 8, 2019
Stranger Things 3 Robin
Tag: TV
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Movies
Tag: Hilary Swank
Tag: Away
WIRE Buzz: Hilary Swank going Away for Netflix; Chris Evans' Infinite sets finite date; more
Don Kaye
May 8, 2019
Hilary Swank
Tag: Movies
Tag: Hilary Swank
Tag: Away
Tag: TV
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: Stranger Things 3
Hawkins gets a new mall and a new character in Stranger Things 3 retro teaser
Matthew Jackson
Jul 16, 2018
StrangerThings_ClearedPhoto_Netflix_19
Tag: TV
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: Stranger Things 3