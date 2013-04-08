Meaghan Rath

Being Human
Being Human's finale proves: 'Anything can happen in this damn show'
Kathie Huddleston
Apr 8, 2013
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Being Human
Tag: Meaghan Rath
Before tonight's premiere, go behind the scenes of Being Human
Kathie Huddleston
Dec 14, 2012
BeingHuman-Syfy.jpg
Tag: Being Human
Tag: Meaghan Rath
Tag: Being Human
Tag: Meaghan Rath
Meaghan Rath teases Being Human's season finale—and season 2!
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
MeaghanRath032311.jpg
Tag: Being Human
Tag: Meaghan Rath