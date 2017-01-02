Mech

hankook02-ed.jpg
Watch this 13-foot tall, piloted, real-life mech take its first steps
Trent Moore
Jan 2, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Mech
Tag: tech
Tag: robot
Tag: Science
Tag: Pacific Rim

Related tags

Tag: Robotech
Tag: Mech
Live-action Robotech actually happening (Thank you, Pacific Rim!)
Dany Roth
Jan 25, 2013
robotechmovie.jpg
Tag: Robotech
Tag: Mech
Tag: all you need is kill
Tag: Mech
And now: Tom Cruise, in a mech suit, running from a wall of fire
Trent Moore
Jan 14, 2013
TomCruise120111_0.jpg
Tag: all you need is kill
Tag: Mech