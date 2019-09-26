MegaBots Inc.

15-ton battle robot can be yours on eBay for (at least) $90K
Elizabeth Rayne
Sep 26, 2019
This is the giant robot that will represent America in a robo-battle with Japan
Jeff Spry
Aug 4, 2017
That epic Japan vs USA giant robot battle is on for August
Jeff Spry
Apr 11, 2017
It's on! Japan accepts American robot battle challenge
Don Kaye
Jul 6, 2015
