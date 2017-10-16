Mehcad Brooks

supergirl-lena-luthor-katie-mcgrath.jpg
Supergirl: Lena Luthor's new position will make things uncomfortable for Kara and James
Shana O'Neil
Oct 16, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Mehcad Brooks
Image of the Day: First official look at James Olsen as Guardian on Supergirl
Nathalie Caron
Oct 13, 2016
Manhattan-Guardian.jpg
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Mehcad Brooks
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Mehcad Brooks
James Olsen to become DC Comics vigilante Guardian on The CW’s Supergirl
Nathalie Caron
Oct 12, 2016
Manhattan-Guardian-DC-Comics.jpg
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Mehcad Brooks
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Mehcad Brooks
CBS casts a True Blood alum as Supergirl's Jimmy Olsen
Krystal Clark
Jan 29, 2015
mehcad=brooks-supergirl.jpg
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Mehcad Brooks