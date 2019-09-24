Memory: The Origins of Alien

Alien 1979
Memory: Alien doc exclusive clip reveals screenwriter's original vision
Josh Weiss
Sep 24, 2019
WIRE Buzz: Guillermo del Toro almost had an It: Chapter Two cameo; Alien doc gets new trailer; more
Christian Long
Aug 27, 2019
Guillermo del Toro Getty
Exclusive: Alien-centric doc coming to the masses thanks to Legion M and Screen Media
Josh Weiss
Apr 26, 2019
Alien 1979
'Alien' documentary director says iconic film was 'unconsciously a #MeToo movie'
Elizabeth Rayne
Jan 30, 2019
Ripley from Alien
Development: Captain Marvel writer to pen Scarlet Witch series; Alien gets documentary treatment; more
Don Kaye
Jan 9, 2019
Captain America Civil War Vision Scarlet Witch
