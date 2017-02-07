Metallo

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Metallo
Metallo returns and Lex Luthor’s warsuit is revealed in extended Supergirl promo
Nathalie Caron
Feb 7, 2017
Lex-Luthor-Warsuit.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Metallo
Tag: Comics
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Metallo
Metallo, Livewire and more Supergirl villains to return in 2017
Nathalie Caron
Dec 28, 2016
Metallo.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Metallo
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Metallo
Superman villain Metallo arrives in 2 new extended Supergirl promos
Nathalie Caron
Oct 11, 2016
Supergirl202_6_2.jpg
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Metallo
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Metallo
Supergirl casts Superman villain Metallo for Season 2
Nathalie Caron
Aug 31, 2016
Metallo-Superman.jpg
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Metallo