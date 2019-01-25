Metroid Prime 4

Metroid Prime 4 scrapped, Nintendo starting over at Retro Studios
Jacob Oller
Jan 25, 2019
Metroid Prime sketches
Brie Larson wants to make Metroid movie and star as Samus Aran
James Comtois
Nov 2, 2018
brielarsonmarvel.jpg
Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon RPG announced for Nintendo Switch
Lucas Siegel
Jun 13, 2017
metroid-prime-4-logo-fix.jpg
