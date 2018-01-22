Michael Dinner

Electric Dreams cover
Every episode of Electric Dreams explained by the series showrunner
Jennifer Vineyard
Jan 22, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Michael Dinner
Tag: philip k. dick's electric dreams
Tag: science fiction
Tag: lists
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Amazon Studios

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams
Tag: Philip K. Dick
First trailer for Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams, anthology series from Bryan Cranston and Ronald D. Moore
Adam Pockross
Aug 20, 2017
Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams
Tag: Movies
Tag: Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams
Tag: Philip K. Dick
Tag: bryan cranston
Tag: Philip K. Dick
BSG's Ron Moore making new Philip K. Dick sci-fi series with Bryan Cranston
Nathalie Caron
May 10, 2016
Bryan-Cranston-Godzilla.jpg
Tag: bryan cranston
Tag: Philip K. Dick