Michael Ealy

Jacob's Ladder remake Michael Ealy
Jacob's Ladder: Descend into madness with paranoid clip from 2019 remake
Josh Weiss
Aug 5, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Jacob's Ladder
WIRE Buzz: Jacob's Ladder remake trailer; Disney reeling in Little Mermaid cast; more
Josh Weiss
Jul 1, 2019
Jacob's Ladder remake
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Jacob's Ladder
Tag: Almost Human
Tag: Fox
Fox cancels its futuristic sci-fi series Almost Human
Nathalie Caron
Apr 30, 2014
almost-human.jpg
Tag: Almost Human
Tag: Fox
Tag: Almost Human
Tag: Karl Urban
Watch the 1st 7 minutes of J.J. Abrams' Almost Human NOW!
Krystal Clark
Oct 29, 2013
almost-human-cast.png
Tag: Almost Human
Tag: Karl Urban