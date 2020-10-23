Michael Matthews

Michael Rooker in Love and Monsters
Love and Monsters is a kinder apocalypse, sure, but Michael Rooker still thinks crossbows are dumb
Caitlin Busch
Oct 23, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Michael Matthews
Tag: Dylan O'Brien
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Love and Monsters
Tag: Jessica Henwick
Tag: Michael Rooker

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Love and Monsters
Tag: Dylan O'Brien
Love and Monsters is really a love story about a boy (Dylan O'Brien) and his (perfect) dog
Caitlin Busch
Oct 13, 2020
love-and-monsters-1-scaled
Tag: Movies
Tag: Love and Monsters
Tag: Dylan O'Brien