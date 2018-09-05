Michael Moorcock

elric slice
Exclusive: Star fantasy author Michael Moorcock on Titan's Elric: The White Wolf
Jeff Spry
Sep 5, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Michael Moorcock
Tag: Titan Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Comics

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Michael Moorcock
Tag: Mike Mignola
Exclusive preview: Mount up for Titan's new Chronicles of Corum graphic novel
Jeff Spry
Feb 13, 2018
chronicles-of-corum-hero.png
Tag: Videos
Tag: Michael Moorcock
Tag: Mike Mignola
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Michael Moorcock
What the BBC wouldn't let Michael Moorcock do with Doctor Who
Nathalie Caron
Dec 14, 2012
DoctorWho101010_0.jpg
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Michael Moorcock
Tag: Christopher Priest
Tag: Michael Moorcock
Could a sci-fi writer win the Nobel Prize for Literature?
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
NobelLead.jpg
Tag: Christopher Priest
Tag: Michael Moorcock
Tag: Michael Moorcock
Review: Meet the master of the multiverse in The Best of Michael Moorcock
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
BestMoorcockReview.jpg
Tag: Michael Moorcock