Michael Pitt

Ghost-in-the-Shell-still.jpg
The more ScarJo the merrier in latest Ghost in the Shell trailer
Nathalie Caron
Feb 13, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Showtime
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Ghost in the Shell
Tag: Scarlett Johansson
They stole Scarlett Johansson's life in new Ghost in the Shell Super Bowl teaser
Nathalie Caron
Feb 2, 2017
Ghost-in-the-Shell-SuperBowl-screengrab-1-Blstr.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ghost in the Shell
Tag: Scarlett Johansson
Tag: Ghost in the Shell
Tag: Michael Pitt
Scarlett Johansson's Ghost in the Shell movie has found its villain
Nathalie Caron
Feb 5, 2016
MichaelPitt-Boardwalk-Empire.jpg
Tag: Ghost in the Shell
Tag: Michael Pitt