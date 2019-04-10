MICHAEL vs JASON: Evil Emerges

MICHAEL vs JASON: Evil Emerges
Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees duke it out to the death in bloody viral fan film
Josh Weiss
Apr 10, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in MICHAEL vs JASON: Evil Emerges
Tag: fan films
Tag: Slasher movies
Tag: Michael Myers
Tag: Jason Voorhees
Tag: Halloween

Related tags