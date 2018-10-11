Micro

Autonomies Keshet
Development: Israeli TV explores alternate realities, Micro movie finds writers, and more
Josh Weiss
Oct 11, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Micro
Tag: Michael Crichton
Michael Crichton's final novel Micro going big with POTC director
Adam Pockross
Apr 7, 2017
Micro Michael Crichton
Tag: Movies
Tag: Micro
Tag: Michael Crichton
Tag: Micro
Tag: Michael Crichton
Dreamworks snags Michael Crichton's miniaturization thriller, Micro, for major feature film
Jeff Spry
Jun 26, 2015
michael-crichton-micro-movie.jpg
Tag: Micro
Tag: Michael Crichton